By Ed Zagorski
JUNEAU — A 21-year-old Reeseville man was placed on a $100,000 cash bond on Monday after allegedly stabbing another man in the back of the neck several times.
Jose Enrique Damian Pineda is charged with felony counts of attempted first degree reckless endangerment of safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery while intending harm, armed burglary and disorderly conduct. If he’s found guilty of only the armed robbery count, he could face a fine of up to $50,000 and 15 years of imprisonment.
Damian Pineda appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Seim set the following the conditions for Damian Pineda to not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim or residences, not have any abusive contact with anyone, not possess a dangerous weapon, not leave the state while the case is pending, and maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Reeseville Acres Mobile Home Park at 7:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of an intoxicated man who had stabbed another man and then went into the victim’s mobile home. The man, who was later identified as Damian Pineda, cooperated with authorities, dropped the knife and was arrested.
While a deputy was leaving, he could see a large wound on the back of the victim’s neck and head area. Damian Pineda had cuts on his hand, too.
Damian Pineda told authorities he had consumed one to four alcoholic drinks. He submitted to a preliminary breath test, which resulted in a reading of .126. The legal limit of intoxication in Wisconsin is .08.
The victim was taken by ambulance to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison and was later released the same night, the complaint says.
The victim told deputies he had come back from fishing and was cleaning fish when Damian Pineda came from behind and stabbed him in the back of the neck. A witness told deputies that Damian Pineda threatened the victim, in the past in addition to getting into an altercation with their brother in their past, according to the complaint.
Deputies talked with Damian Pineda, who said that he went outside to see what the victim was doing. He then went to his car and got the knife from his trunk and went back to the trailer. He allegedly said he attacked the victim while they were on the porch. He said the two did not speak before the attack, but he was upset when he had seen the victim cutting fish on the porch.
Damian Pineda has a review hearing slated for Aug. 17 and a preliminary hearing scheduled Aug. 18. Both hearings will take place in Dodge County Circuit Court.
