Bond reduced for Juneau man who has inappropriate contact with a child

JUNEAU — A Juneau man accused of allegedly having inappropriate contact with a minor had his bond reduced last week.
Nehemiah Reiss, 30, faces several felonies including repeated sexual assault of the same child (at least three violations of first- and second-degree sexual assault), second-degree sexual assault of a child, incest with a child, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted incest with a child and child enticement with sexual contact.
If convicted, Reiss faces up to 185 years in prison.
During Reiss’ initial appearance in May, Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim set bail at $50,000, but during a motion hearing Aug. 2, Reiss’ attorney, William Gergen, asked that the bail be reduced to $5,000.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow reduced the bail to $15,000 with the same conditions that Reiss not have any contact with any potential witnesses including the mother of the victim and any of her children. If Reiss is able to post the cash bail, he is responsible for the fees associated with the GPS monitoring device to keep track of his whereabouts.
Dodge County sheriff’s deputies questioned the victim in November. She allegedly said the assaults happened while staying at Reiss’ home in Juneau over last summer and fall, according to the criminal complaint.
