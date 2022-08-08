Bond reduced for Juneau man who has inappropriate contact with a child

Nehemiah Reiss

JUNEAU — A Juneau man accused of allegedly having inappropriate contact with a minor had his bond reduced last week.

Nehemiah Reiss, 30, faces several felonies including repeated sexual assault of the same child (at least three violations of first- and second-degree sexual assault), second-degree sexual assault of a child, incest with a child, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted incest with a child and child enticement with sexual contact.

