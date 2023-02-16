Blanke runs uncontested for District 5 By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Feb 16, 2023 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Brad Blanke Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In Watertown’s District 5, Brad Blanke is running uncontested for the council seat held by Will Licht.Blanke ran last April as a write-in candidate for the Watertown mayoral position. He lost toMayor Emily McFarland, who won her second term and retained her position for another three years. She earned 2,551 votes to Blanke’s 1,097. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown Regional promotes orthopedic surgeon to chief of staff Here comes the sun: New solar projects are landing on Wisconsin's farmlands — and not everyone is happy Turner Hall regains event bookings, VP says Highway 16 between Watertown and Oconomowoc to see 2025 improvements Watertown Main Street executive director celebrates number of new businesses openings in the city Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-16
