MADISON — After the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau released an audit of the Department of Workforce Development Unemployment Insurance program, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, called it a “disaster” for those facing financial hardship.
“There is absolutely no excuse for the disaster that is going on at the Department of Workforce Development. This nonpartisan audit sheds light on the real problems causing significant delays in payments to the unemployed — that’s the administration’s inability to step up during a time of need,” Born said. “The Legislature has given them the tools they need to adapt to the increased demand in unemployment benefit claims, and under Governor Evers’ leadership, the system continues to fail.
“Republicans have been calling for action and offering solutions for months. The excuses and finger pointing by the Evers’ administration has got to stop. We need to hold the governor accountable and demand action and answers for the thousands of unemployed across the state. In uncertain times, the people of Wisconsin need leadership,” Born said. “It’s time for the governor to step up to the plate and do his job.”
