IXONIA — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released additional information Tuesday on the motorist who was struck by a train Thursday in the Town of Ixonia.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain Travis Maze said the individual driving the car is a man in his early 80s and from the Town of Ixonia.
Maze did not provide any further details about his last name, condition and other information.
Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said at 1:34 p.m. Thursday his deputies were called to a single-vehicle-versus-train crash on County Highway F south of Marietta Avenue.
Milbrath said a preliminary investigation at the scene coupled with a witness’ statement revealed the vehicle was southbound on Count Highway F when it tried to cross the tracks, when the railroad crossing arms were down. An Amtrak train was eastbound and the vehicle collided with the train.
The man was transported to a local hospital for medical care.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Ixonia Fire and EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.