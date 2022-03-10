JEFFERSON — A signature bond in Jefferson County Circuit Court was set Tuesday at $100,000 for a 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man charged with a dozen counts of possession of child pornography and one count of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
Donald Reynolds, of W8407 W. Grove Road, Fort Atkinson, is facing the charges in Jefferson County Circuit Court and made his initial appearance Tuesday before Judge Robert F. Dehring. A preliminary hearing for Reynolds and a status conference are scheduled for April 5 at 8:30 a.m.
According to a criminal complaint in the matter, Reynolds was arrested by detectives from the Fort Atkinson Police Department on June 23, 2021. During this arrest, law enforcement officials confiscated a pair of cellular phones that were in Reynolds’ possession and contained alleged child pornography.
“After obtaining a search warrant for the contents of the cellular telephones seized from the defendant, the phones were transported to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation where they were analyzed by Digital Forensic Supervisor Matthew Olesen,” the complaint stated. “Olesen reports that on one of the phones seized from the defendant, he observed several picture files of possible child pornography within a Google cache location, as well as one video file of possible child pornography within a ‘trash’ folder. On the second phone seized from the defendant, Olesen observed numerous picture and video files of possible child pornography within several different file system locations.”
Fort Atkinson Police Department Detective Lisa Hefty also conducted an investigation into the contents of the phones and found that they contained alleged child pornography.
Reynolds’ charge of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 stems from an alleged incident that occurred in Fort Atkinson between June 14 and 16, 2021.
Each count of possession of child pornography in Jefferson County carries with it a penalty of up 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. The charge of sexual assault carries with it a term of imprisonment of up to 30 years.
In a separate case on file in Juneau County, Reynolds is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
That offense allegedly occurred between Sept. 3, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2020 in the Town of Germantown. If he is convicted on that charge, he could face up to 60 years in prison.
A plea hearing in that case is scheduled for April 19 in Juneau County.
