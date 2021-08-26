He was quiet, reserved and friendly.
His sister, Connie Wanke of Watertown, said her brother was not fit for Vietnam because of a metal plate in one of his arms.
“He failed the physical twice before he passed it a third time and they took him,” Wanke said. “He was told he would never have to go overseas. He was supposed to be sent to Texas for military police training.”
It never happened.
Michael J. Wagner, a 1968 graduate of Watertown High School, was drafted Dec. 5, 1969. Less than 11 weeks later, he would be killed in action.
The fallen soldier will be honored Saturday in Watertown by the U.S. Marine Corps League Detachment No. 349
Wanke said her family received a letter before Christmas from Wagner telling them he would be headed to Vietnam.
“It was a shock to all of us in the family,” Wanke said.
She said he was on leave in November 1969 and visited his family in Watertown. That was the last time Wanke saw her brother.
“He said, ‘‘I guess I’m needed’ and off he went to serve his country,” Wanke said. “He just took life as it came. He did what he had to do.”
A mere 79 days later from when he was drafted, Wagner and five others were killed in action Feb. 22, 1970 when their tank rolled over a buried landmine in Chu Lai, Vietnam.
Wagner was only 21.
Wanke said her brother earned the rank of private first class and was an armor crewman who served as a tank gunner. Wagner was attached to the 198th Light Infantry Brigade, 17th Calvary, H Troop in the U.S. Army.
Wanke said she found out about her brother’s death when she returned home from work one afternoon and there was a captain holding a handkerchief. She said her mother was crying.
“I asked the captain, ‘He’s gone isn’t he? He said, ‘Yes.’”
Wanke said when the Vietnam Wall was completed in Washington, D.C., she, her husband and daughter flew out to see it.
“Because we had a closed casket for him (Wagner), I wanted closure,” she said. “Seeing his name on the Vietnam Wall told me, ‘Yes. It’s real.’”
She said her brother would’ve made a good uncle for his nieces and nephews.
“My brother is gone, but he is not forgotten. We can be proud of the fact that he went and performed his duty,” Wanke said. “It’s just an honor — all servicemen and women — no matter what branch of service or what war — they just go. They don’t question it.”
Wanke said it is a wonderful tribute that the U.S. Marine Corps League Detachment No. 349 is honoring her brother this weekend.
She also said it’s a shame her late mother, who made sure she was at all of Watertown’s Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies can’t be there to help honor her fallen son.
“For a long time, people were very rude to those who served in Vietnam. That was not right or fair to those soldiers, who sacrificed so much,” she said. “Those soldiers — if they were drafted or enlisted — had to do what they were told.”
The U.S. Marine Corps League Detachment No. 349 is holding its 16th Annual Veteran Statue Dedication at 2 p.m. Saturday at Aero Park at Boomer and South Ninth streets and will be honoring Wagner at the event.
The annual picnic is from noon-7 p.m. with food served from 1-4 p.m. at Aero Park.
The cost is $20 for adults and children 10 and under are free.
