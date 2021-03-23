TOWN OF LEROY — A 25-year-old is seriously injured at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after his motorcycle slid off the road in Dodge County Friday morning.
According to Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified male driver was south on State Highway 175 at a high rate of speed in the Town of Leroy, when his motorcycle began to slide after cresting a hill.
Deputies reported the driver lost control, hit a mailbox to the right of the road and was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in a cornfield.
First responders called for a Flight for Life helicopter to take him to Froedtert Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
