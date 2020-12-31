The public will have the opportunity to meet and sign nomination papers for candidate Don Pridemore, who is running for the vacated seat by veteran state legislator Scott Fitzgerald, R-WI, who spent eight years as the Republican leader in the state Senate.
Pridemore is squaring off against John Jagler, who is a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing District 37. He assumed office on January 7, 2013. His current term ends on Jan. 4, 2021. For those interested in the upcoming election to replace Fitzgerald, the primary election is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2021.
Pridemore is planning two open house events. The first is 12 to 5 p.m. Thursday and 11 to 7 p.m. Friday at 315 E. Main St. in Watertown.
Finger food will be served.
