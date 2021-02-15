LEBANON — Due to cold temperatures, Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution at St. Peters Lebanon scheduled for tonight is canceled. It was originally postponed from last week, but due to the continuing cold, the distribution has been canceled.

Ruby’s will return to Lebanon on March 9.

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon normally hosts the drive-thru food pantry the second Tuesday of the month.

Ruby’s Pantry brings a semi of food and household products to Lebanon. Volunteers divide the products into shares.

There are no income or residency requirement to attend a Ruby’s Pantry food distribution. Ruby’s Pantry receives no state or federal funding and is funded primarily by the $20 donation per share to help cover operational costs.

St. Peter’s is located seven miles northeast of Watertown at the intersection of Highways MM and R.

