JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released the names of those involved in a fatal crash early afternoon Tuesday in the Town of Ashippun.
Kathryn Christopherson, 45, of Juneau was the driver and lone occupant of a Ford F350 pickup truck westbound on County Highway MM, when she failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer.
Arshdeep Singh, 21, was the driver of the semi-tractor trailer and Anoop Singh, 22, was Singh’s passenger. The two men are from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. They were uninjured in the crash.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said failing to stop at a stop sign was a primary factor in the fatality. He said other possible factors are under investigation, including possible inattentive driving and seatbelt use.
