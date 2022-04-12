JUNEAU — The Dodge County Highway Commission has acknowledged a need to initiate a higher level of maintenance regarding rural roadside vegetation management, primarily the eradication of noxious invasive plant species.
Invasive species within the road right-of-way and adjacent properties can pose significant health risks to highway workers, utility workers, emergency responders, and anyone else utilizing the right-of-way. In the coming month, one may notice crews spraying these areas to help control and eradicate wild parsnip and other harmful invasive weed species.
The staff has been trained and certified in applying Environmental Protection Agency certified herbicides. These herbicides are plant specific and will not hurt native plants. This means grasses, milkweed, and other native plants will flourish, helping out our wildlife and pollinators.
The intention is to spray all state and county roads on the west side of Dodge County this year, from State Highway 26 to the west county line. The window of opportunity will be dictated by weather; however, we anticipate three weeks of spraying starting in late April.
The following herbicide formula will be used include Milestone 62719-519 Aminopyralid-Potassium at 5 ounces per acre; Escort XP 432-1549 Metsulfuron at an ounce per acre; Plateau 241-365 Imazapic at four ounces per acre; Penetron Exempt (Adjunvant) at 16 ounces per acre; MSO Exempt (Surfactant) at one pint per acre; andCompadre 228-386 (drift control) at 3.5 ounces per acre.
Organic growers are encouraged to contact the Dodge County Highway office with concerns and questions regarding this program.
For more information, contact the office at 920-386-3650 Mondays through Thursdays.
