Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 3:53 a.m. to the 200 block of Van Buren Street in Watertloo for a paramedic intercept for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 4:58 a.m. to the 1500 block of Stone Ridge Court for a female.

— Wednesday at 5:55 a.m. to the W8300 block of County Highway Q for a female.

— Wednesday at 12:24 p.m. to the N1200 block of Hoard Road in Lebanon for a female.

— Wednesday at 1:43 p.m. to the W8100 block of Quarry Road in the Town of Shields for a female.

— Wednesday at 2:06 p.m. to the W8300 block of County Highway Q for a female.

— Wednesday at 2:14 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 7:26 p.m. to the 800 block of Belmont Drive for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 8:16 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 10:17 p.m. to the 300 block of North Water Street for a female.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 12:48 a.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a fire alarm.

— Wednesday at 1 p.m. to the 500 block of First Street for a public service call.

