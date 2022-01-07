For the record Jan 7, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:— Wednesday at 3:53 a.m. to the 200 block of Van Buren Street in Watertloo for a paramedic intercept for a female who was treated and not transported.— Wednesday at 4:58 a.m. to the 1500 block of Stone Ridge Court for a female.— Wednesday at 5:55 a.m. to the W8300 block of County Highway Q for a female.— Wednesday at 12:24 p.m. to the N1200 block of Hoard Road in Lebanon for a female.— Wednesday at 1:43 p.m. to the W8100 block of Quarry Road in the Town of Shields for a female.— Wednesday at 2:06 p.m. to the W8300 block of County Highway Q for a female.— Wednesday at 2:14 p.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a lift assist.— Wednesday at 7:26 p.m. to the 800 block of Belmont Drive for a lift assist.— Wednesday at 8:16 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water for a male who was not treated and not transported.— Wednesday at 10:17 p.m. to the 300 block of North Water Street for a female.Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:— Wednesday at 12:48 a.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a fire alarm.— Wednesday at 1 p.m. to the 500 block of First Street for a public service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments merge Downtown cafe finishing remodeling Marcos P. Dominguez Monterrey not eligible to run as Watertown mayor Todd M. Maas Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
