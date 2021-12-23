JUNEAU — Dodge County Board members agreed Tuesday night to a moderate hike in the already approved cost-of-living adjustment for county employees, but not before some heated exchanges.
The 2022 budget, which was adopted in November, included a 1.25% cost-of-living adjustment. Yet, while the Dodge County budget was being created, the Social Security Administration raised 2022 social security payments by 5.9% to keep pace with increasing inflation rates.
While trying to maintain its competitive edge in the marketplace, the Dodge County Human Resources and Labor Negotiations Committee proposed to increase the cost-of-living adjustment by 2%.
The 2% was amended by county supervisors Tuesday to instead be an hourly increase of 68 cents, which will be paid on top of the 1.25%. The vote was 24 to 2 in favor of the motion. There was one abstention. The two “no” votes were from Supervisors David Guckenberger of Ashippun and Cathy Houchin of Watertown. Kevin Burnett of Beaver Dam abstained.
Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke said out of Dodge County’s 709 total employees for 616 of them the 68 cent increase would actually be more than the 2%. The remaining 93 employees would see a gain of 68 cents an hour, which is less than 2%.
Guckenberger supported the cost-of-living adjustment increase, but was adamant of how it came to fruition.
“We could’ve built the budget with the 3.25% (cost-of-living) increase, but, now after the fact, we are going to rip money from our savings,” Guckenberger said. “We haven’t even reached 2022 yet, and we’re already changing the budget for it.”
He said if this was not going to work supervisors should’ve known about it when they were discussing the budget in early November.
Mielke took responsibility for the change to the 2022 budget and said he was not playing the “blame game” with Guckenberger or any other Dodge County supervisor. He said the administration and the county board need to “pull in the same direction” as a team to achieve the desired results.
He said the goal is to have Dodge County competitive in the market so it can attract potential employees. Mielke said the administration didn’t try to match the cost-of-living adjustment to keep pace with Social Security.
“There has been a lot of change in our economy over the last seven to eight months,” Mielke said. “We’ve had problems with recruitment and hiring. We were aware of the change in the cost-of-living adjustment. And since that time, there has been internal discussion about it, but I can’t make an amendment to the budget. The budget was put together and I stand behind the budget. I take full responsibility for it and own it.”
Guckenberger wasn’t sold.
“It’s the manner in which we do these things,” Guckenberger said. “There are 15 department heads and a county administrator. Why isn’t there communication between them and us? We should’ve dealt with this five months ago. We pay enough to people to discuss the problem so why not tell me what is happening and I’ll make the amendment. We’re not informed and somehow it’s our fault.”
Guckenberger referenced the July 2020 McGrath study, which reviewed Dodge County’s compensation levels and benefits.
“Currently, the county calculates overtime (time and one-half) in excess of eight hours per day. In addition, paid time off and holiday time is treated as hours worked. Under federal law, employers are only required to pay overtime for hours worked in excess of 40 hours in a work week...,” Guckenberger read from the study. “Because the county offers a much more generous calculation of overtime than is legally required, employees are earning overtime when not required by federal law. This is costing the county hundreds of thousands of dollars each year unnecessarily. These dollars can be used to improve base salary and other benefits.”
Guckenberger asked why the county’s human resources committee or the administrative staff hasn’t embraced the McGrath study.
“This seems like a logical place to find the money and to give the raises. All we would need is a policy change,” he said. “We implemented the McGrath study, but not this part of it. Where’s the planning for this?”
Houchin said the county board talks about policy, but doesn’t always follow it.
“I support our employees, but maybe we need to find the money in the 2022 budget,” she said.
She generated an amendment to send the resolution back to the county’s human resources and finance committees to find the money to fund the cost-of-living adjustment in the 2022 budget.
Mielke asked for further clarification from county board members and questioned what services should be eliminated.
“It’s very easy to say find it (in the 2022 budget), but I am not hearing any solutions,” Mielke asked. “It’s not as simplistic as it’s being proposed. Do you want to reduce planned maintenance projects for the physical facilities in 2022? We can come up with a whole list of ideas, but where is the level of support? Are there any services at human services you want to eliminate? Now is the opportunity to present solutions? Do you want to reduce public safety? Again, I’m not hearing any solutions.”
The amendment to find money in the 2022 budget was eventually defeated; and a general fund transfer to county departments will pay for the .68 cent increase to the cost-of-living adjustment. The total cost of the general fund transfer is $1,033,091.
A cost-of-living adjustment was not approved by the board in 2021 after step increases were frozen in 2020.
