This chart shows milk production throughout the year for 2022 and so far in 2023 as charted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. February’s low point in the annual production year was a little less low this year, according to figures reported by the department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
While milk production typically drops in February, and represents a low point for the year both statewide and nationally, Wisconsin’s dropoff was a little less severe, as shown in this graphic produced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Source: USDA NASS
Milk production per cow rose in 2023 statewide after decreasing between 2021 and 2022. February represents the low point in the production year for dairy producers.
Milk production in the 24 major States during February totaled 16.9 billion pounds, up 1% from February 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Wisconsin dairies saw fewer cows but greater overall production, according to the preliminary figures reported by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The state reported a reduction of 3,000 dairy cows statewide, from 1.273 million cows to 1.270 million.
At the same time, overall production rose from 2.438 million pounds in February 2022 to 2.445 million pounds in February 2023, according to the report.
Wisconsin trailed only California in terms of dairy production, according to the report. California cows produced 3.282 million pounds of milk in February 2023.
January’s revised nationwide production, at 18.5 billion pounds, was up 1.5 % from January 2022. The January revision represented an increase of 5 million pounds or less than 0.1 % from last month’s preliminary production estimate.
Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 1,892 pounds for February, 7 pounds above February 2022.
The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.94 million head, 54,000 head more than February 2022, and 12,000 head more than January 2023.
Milk production in the United States during February totaled 17.7 billion pounds, up 0.8% from February 2022.
Production per cow in the United States averaged 1,877 pounds for February, 7 pounds above February 2022.
The number of milk cows on farms in the United States was 9.42 million head, 37,000 head more than February 2022, and 12,000 head more than January 2023. The complete report can be found on the USDA NASS website at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.
