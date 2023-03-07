Wisconsin officials urge concern on bird flu

Lines of geese, ducks and sandhill cranes returning north are a common fixture of Wisconsin spring.
This year, they bring with them an invisible menace.
The costs associated with highly pathogenic avian influenza — also known as bird flu or H5N1 — skyrocketed following the disease’s emergence last year. The cost of the contagion has skyrocketed to more than $660 million nationwide. High egg prices have been blamed on the disease, which has decimated egg-laying chickens.
Nationwide, more than 58 million birds have been diagnosed with the illness in 47 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. About 780 flocks have been impacted, with the majority of impacted flocks — 463 — being “backyard flocks,” or non-commercial egg or meat operations.
The disease is carried and transmitted by wild birds that can pass it on to birds in both backyard flocks and densely populated commercial flocks, authorities say.
Federal agricultural officials were considering the possibility of vaccinating poultry to guard against the disease, according to national news outlets.
Birds can also transmit the disease to humans, who can potentially pass the influenza on to other humans, though officials caution that such instances are rare.
Statewide, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reported more than 3.2 million birds were “depopulated” last year, the initial year of the outbreak. The vast majority — 89% or about 2.9 million — of those depopulations were recorded in Jefferson County, with a single outbreak in March accounting for 83% of statewide cases.
The last reported outbreak of the bird flu was also in Jefferson County, when a commercial population of birds lost 180,000 fowl on Nov. 7. Information available from the state agriculture department doesn’t identify the specific operation impacted.
Since that time, reports have been few among domesticated birds, said department public information officer Kevin Hoffman. Wild birds — primarily migratory waterfowl, like ducks and geese — have been identified as carriers throughout the winter.
“We’ve never seen the disease leave the state with wild birds,” he said.
No bird species is immune, Hoffman said. For example, officials identified a bald eagle over the winter that died from the bird flu.
In numerous instances in the state, the stricken flocks have been located near ponds where migratory birds rest on their way north, Hoffman said.
Anyone concerned about their backyard flock can take several steps to prevent the spread of the flu, according to the state agency. They include:
