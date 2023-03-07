Wisconsin officials urge concern on bird flu
A mallard as it appeared along the banks of the Rock River on Friday. Migratory waterfowl, like ducks and geese, are strongly correlated with the transmission of bird flu to backyard flocks, state officials say.

 Ed Zagorski

Lines of geese, ducks and sandhill cranes returning north are a common fixture of Wisconsin spring.

This year, they bring with them an invisible menace.

