IXONIA – Wisconsin legislators, state agency representatives and local officials attended an on-farm field day to learn about sustainable farming practices through the Sustainable 4RWI partnership on August 17. Sustainable 4RWI focuses on the 4R approach to nutrient stewardship – using the right nutrient source, at the right rate, at the right time, in the right place – that allows for the achievement of cropping system goals including enhanced environmental protection, increased farmer profitability and improved sustainability.  

The field day was hosted by the Griswold family of Taglane Dairy in Ixonia as a partnership between Jefferson County Farm Bureau and Insight FS. Highlights of the day showcased precision planting practices, nutrient management planning, precision nitrogen application and cover crop development, all implemented with 4R principles.

