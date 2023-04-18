Wisconsin corn farmers are on the board.
About 1% of the total corn acreage has been planted in America’s Dairyland, according to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture Crop Progress report.
That’s an increase from the previous week, though it trails the average for the 18 states representing 92% of the nation’s corn plantings.
Averages can be deceiving. Southern states among the 18 corn states are roaring ahead with agricultural work, led by Texas, where growers have planted about 65% of the 2023 crop so far, according to the report.
Northern states lagged far behind, where they reported any plantings at all. Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, the Dakotas and Pennsylvania had not reported any measurable corn plantings thus far. Colorado, another northern state, joined Wisconsin in the 1% column.
Iowa, which is a key indicator of the status of the nation’s corn crop, reported 7% of 2023 corn had been planted so far.
The USDA began reporting soy bean plantings — soy represents the other major cash crop for growers in Wisconsin and other midwest states — though the totals there remained low.
Louisiana soy bean planters led the way with 30% of the soy acres planted so far. Wisconsin did not report any soybeans planted, according to the report.
The uptick in planted acres is likely attributable to last week’s unusually high temperatures and the absence of precipitation, which ended sharply on Saturday when snow and colder temperatures returned locally.
Growers across Wisconsin reported almost four full days suitable for field work last week, up from less than two days the prior week and slightly more than one day the week ending April 9.
Topsoil moisture remains abundant — the latest figures don’t include a dusting of snow from Monday, but likely do include some measures from the hail and rain that swept through Southern Wisconsin on Sunday. Farmers told the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service 93% of topsoil was rated adequate or surplus. Down in the subsoil, growers estimate 89% of acres were rated adequate or surplus, according to the report.
Amid the sunny cloudless days last week, some soils have dried out. Growers reported about 7% of top soil was short moisture, and 11% of subsoil was rated either very short (1%) or short (10%) on moisture.
