MADISON – Registration is open for Farm and Rural Lobby Day on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The annual event is organized by Wisconsin Farmers Union.
WFU President Darin Von Ruden encouraged farmers to consider taking a day off the farm to attend.
Farm and Rural Lobby Day will begin at 10 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., near the capitol square. Speakers will provide background information on pending legislation that is of interest to farmers and rural residents to help participants prepare for their meetings with legislators.
There is no cost to participate, and all are welcome to attend. Please pre-register so legislative visits can be planned accordingly. Carpools may be coordinated if there is significant interest in certain regions.
“We’re facing tough times in farm country,” Von Ruden said. “It is more important than ever that farmers and rural citizens have a voice in the decisions being made at the Capitol.”
WFU members will advocate for policy priorities set by the grassroots membership at the farm organization’s annual convention in Wisconsin Dells in December, like preserving small and mid-sized farms, addressing concentration in agriculture, and the farmer’s roles in shaping climate change and water quality policy. Additionally, they will target budget priorities related to agriculture, conservation, and rural economic development.
Following lunch, the group will head to the Capitol to meet with their senators and representatives, with the day’s activities wrapping up around 4 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.