A week of rising temperatures can make all the difference.
Wisconsin growers told the USDA they’ve reported about 14% of their total corn acreage, according to the agency’s latest crop progress report covering the week ending May 7. That’s a jump of 12% over the previous week, which ended April 30.
That figure still lags behind the five year average for the state, which is 25% of corn acreage planted this week. However, growers have reported more than double the progress this year over the 2022 crop, which saw 6% of the reported at the same time last year.
Other northerly states also reported large jumps. Minnesota growers reported 5% of corn acreage planted for the week ending April 30. That figure is now 38%, according to the most recent National Agricultural Statistics Report. South Dakota growers increased from 1% planted corn acres last week to 26% corn acres planted this week, according to the report.
While planting is underway — though rain Monday likely kept farmers out of local fields — emergence is slightly behind the five-year average. Growers reported no measurable corn emergence statewide, compared to a 1% five-year average.
The other major cash crop in the state also reported significant progress. Growers reported 35% of soybean acreage had been planted as of May 7, which trails the five year average for the state (14%) by only 3 percentage points.
Wisconsin oat farmers also reported steady progress. Growers reported 38% of oat acres planted compared with 28% in 2022. That figure still trails the five-year average of 47% of oats planted.
While planters appear to be doing below average, Wisconsin graziers likely have good cause to celebrate. More than half the pasturage in the state is in good or excellent condition, according to the report. About 82% of pasture acres are reported in either fair, good, or excellent condition, with 18% of pasture acres in either poor or very poor condition.
Farmers reported 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork last week, up over both the previous week (3.1 days) and the previous year (3.7 days).
About 90% of topsoil acres were reported with adequate or surplus moisture, with 69% of acres falling into the adequate band.
And subsoil conditions were even more favorable, with 90 percent falling into either adequate or surplus categories, and the vast majority (71%) falling into the adequate category.
