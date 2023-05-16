Wisconsin corn farmers have crossed a significant milestone in the annual planting season, according to a USDA report.
The weekly Crop Progress Report issued by the National Agricultural Statistics report shows corn has been planted on 33% of corn acres have been planted.
That figure edged out the planting rate for the 2022 season, when growers reported 30% of corn acres planted at this time. It still trails the five-year average, shows about 45% of acres planted by the second week in May.
Nationwide, about 65% of corn acres have been reported planted, an increase over the 45% reported this time in 2022 and ahead of the 59% five year average for the 18 states accounting for 92% of the nation’s corn acreage.
The jump was attributable in part to the “I” states: Illinois growers reported 84% of corn acres planted, Iowa growers reported 86%, and Indiana growers reported reported 56% of corn acres planted. Each state reported a 35% increase in corn acres planted over the 2022 planting.
Soybean growers were right on the heels of corn farmers. In a week that saw a 19% jump in the percentage of corn acres planted, soybean growers reported a 13% jump in the number of acres planted with soybeans. The 24% reported planted was a 1% increase over this time in 2022, and trails the five-year average by 6%, according to the report.
Wisconsin oat farmers reported they had crossed the halfway mark, with 54% of oat acres planted in the state. That was more than 2022, which saw 51% of oat acres planted this time last year, but also below the five-year average of 63%.
Graziers also reported favorable conditions, with 92% of pasture and range conditions reported as “fair” or above in Wisconsin.
Light rains that moved through the area last week likely stymied workdays, which nevertheless improved from 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 7 to 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork for the latest report.
Moisture remains plentiful in the state’s topsoils, as well, with 98 percent of topsoils rated with adequate or above moisture, and the vast majority (79%) rated adequate. The story was similar in the state’s subsoils, which reported adequate or surplus moisture in 98 percent of acres, according to the report.
