VERONA, Wis. — The Wisconsin Beef Council created a free, digital resource to help consumers in Wisconsin research options for purchasing beef directly from the farmer.

“We know that since COVID-19, farmers have been diversifying their livestock operations,” Wisconsin Beef Council Director of Compliance and Producer Outreach Grace Link said. “They might start selling directly to the consumer in the form of shares or even cut and wrap products. We have been getting more consumers asking where they can purchase local beef or how they can get in touch with a farmer to buy local beef. We see consumers more in tune with how their beef is being raised. This is the perfect opportunity and resource to connect those producers to those consumers.”

