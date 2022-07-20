MADISON — Wisconsin had 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 17, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Welcome rains fell across much of the state last week, providing relief for stressed crops, and harvesting of winter wheat was underway.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 21% short, 73% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 6% very short, 17% short, 74% adequate and 3% surplus.
Corn silking was 9%, five days behind last year and four days behind the 5-year average. Corn condition was 77% good to excellent statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Soybeans blooming was 46%, eight days behind last year and one day behind the average. Soybeans setting pods was 5%, 11 days behind last year and one week behind the average. Soybean condition was 76% good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from last week.
Oats headed was at 91%, 11 days behind last year and one day behind the average. Oats coloring was at 50%, six days behind last year and one day behind the average. Oat condition was 82% good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from last week.
Potato condition was 95% good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Winter wheat coloring was at 92%, one week behind last year but three days ahead of the average. Winter wheat harvested for grain was 5%, 11 days behind last year and three days behind the average. Winter wheat condition was rated 86% good to excellent statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
The second cutting of alfalfa was reported at 78% complete, three days behind last year but four days ahead of the average. All hay condition was reported 83% good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 74% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.
