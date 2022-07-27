Wisconsin had 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 24, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvesting of small grains was well underway across much of the state.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 5% very short, 20% short, 72% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 19% short, 72% adequate and 2% surplus.
Corn silking was 33%, six days behind last year and three days behind the five-year average. Corn condition was 79% good to excellent statewide, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Soybeans blooming was 65%, 1 week behind last year but even with the average. Soybeans setting pods was 26%, one week behind last year and 1 day behind the average. Soybean condition was 79% good to excellent, up 3 percentage points from last week.
Oats headed was at 95%, nine days behind last year and three3 days behind the average. Oats coloring was at 73%, three days behind last year but one day ahead of the average.
Oat harvested for grain was 9%, four days behind last year but one day ahead of the average. Oat condition was 81% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.
Potatoes harvested was at 5%, even with last year but two days ahead of the average. Potato condition was 98% good to excellent, up 3 percentage points from last week.
Winter wheat coloring was at 97%, five days behind last year but one day ahead of the average. Winter wheat harvested for grain was 26%, five days behind last year. Winter wheat condition was rated 85% good to excellent statewide, down 1 percentage point from last week.
The second cutting of alfalfa was reported at 90% complete, two days behind last year but six days ahead of the average.
The third cutting of alfalfa was 13% complete, five days behind last year. All hay condition was reported 81% good to excellent condition, down 2 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 72% good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from last week.
