Former Fort Atkinson resident and longtime Hoard’s Dairyman editor Corey Geiger has just released his third book related to farming in Wisconsin, with a launch party set Monday in Watertown.

The co-editor of the World Dairy Expo history, “We Need a Show” Geiger went on to release a book on his family’s early history, “On a Wisconsin Family Farm — Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture” in 2021.

