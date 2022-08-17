MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced that Walworth County will host the 76th Alice in Dairyland Finals May 11-13, 2023.

Walworth County is uniquely positioned to host the Alice in Dairyland Finals in 2023 as the county hosted the 73rd Alice in Dairyland Finals virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 76th Alice in Dairyland Finals planning committee invites individuals from Walworth County and surrounding communities with an interest in donating their time or resources to contact 76th Alice in Dairyland Finals Committee Chairperson Susan Earle at alicewalworthcounty2023@gmail.com.

