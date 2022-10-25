RIVER FALLS, Wis.—A first of its kind program, the Humane Handling Institute (HHI), will provide comprehensive hands-on training for current meat industry workers in humane pre-slaughter handling, transport, stunning, and equipment maintenance. The formation of the HHI was announced by the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Oct. 20. HHI is expected to help improve the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s $34 billion livestock and meat industries.

The project is funded by the Meat Talent Development Program, a $5 million program created by Governor Tony Evers to strengthen the state’s meat processing supply chain and workforce. DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski joined UWRF administrators and faculty and meat industry representatives on campus to make the announcement.

