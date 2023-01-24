The UW-Madison Division of Extension will offer a free webinar centered on forage practices for local growers.
The webinar, titled “Focus on Forage,” is free and consists of four parts. Each part will highlight research-based information and farm strategies to optimize yield, quality and profitability for Wisconsin forage, according to an extension press release.
Organizers will present the webinar live every other Wednesday in February and March starting on Feb. 1. Each session will include at least three presentations centered on a particular topic.
Session dates and topics are as follows:
Feb. 1: “Corn Silage,” including disease management, optimizing silage economics and budget
projections.
Feb. 15: “Alfalfa,” featuring herbicide effects on stand establishment, pest and fertility management and the 2022 results of the Wisconsin Alfalfa Yield and Persistence project.
March 1: “Alternative Forages and Pastures,” with presentations on nitrogen decision-making, pasture management and optimum use of alternative forage for beef.
March 15: “Forage Storage Management,” with presentations on inoculant decision-making, hay storage, baleage management study results and silage management.
Each session offers Certified Crop Advisor Continuing Education Units.
Registration is available for any, or all four, of the Focus on Forage events there, as well as other webinars being offered in dairy, livestock, and farm management topics this winter. After registering, a Zoom link will be emailed to registrants.
More information about the Focus on Forage webinar series is available from Scott Reuss by phone at 715-732-7510 or email at scott.reuss@wisc.edu or Jordan Schuler by phone at 920-674-7197 or email at jordan.schuler@wisc.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.