A webinar series to provide the latest research-based dairy information to improve animal welfare, breeding and genetic selection, automation and modernization, and nutritional decisions for producers, dairy workers and managers, ag professionals, and educators.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison — Division of Extension’s Dairy Program will hold a webinar series on Tuesdays from 1 to 2:30 pm called Badger Dairy Insight. The program features local Extension Dairy Program Educators and UW Specialists presenting on current dairy topics. More information about Badger Dairy Insight and the Extension Dairy program please are available online at https://dairy.extension.wisc.edu
Presenters: Dr. Francisco Peñagaricano, Assistant Professor-Quantitative Genomics and Matt Lippert, Dairy Educator, and Alison Pfau, Regional Dairy Educator
Feed accounts for half the costs on most dairy farms. Cows with greater feed efficiency — cows that need less feed for each pound of milk produced — are likely to be more profitable. Cows that are more efficient need less land, create less waste and methane per pound of milk produced.
Feed Efficiency is a heritable trait now measured as Residual Feed Intake (RFI) and Feed Saved. Francisco plans to share how you can incorporate these traits to create a more efficient profitable herd.
Silo management, feed mixing, manger management, ration formulation and cow comfort can all impact feed loss and efficiency. Research has come a long way from considering bulk tank milk or pounds of milk solids produced to evaluate efficiency.
As margins tighten, evaluating the conversion of feed into milk and what can be done to improve it is important. Learn this and more from Alison Pfau and Matt Lippert.
March 14: Emerging technologies
Presenters: Doug Reinemann, CALS Associate Dean for Extension and Outreach & Milking Machine and Farm Energy Specialist, Jackie McCarville, Regional Dairy Educator, and Angie Ulness, Regional Dairy Educator
During this webinar, Reinemann will share the latest information on Milking Bio Models and Management on Robotic Milking Systems.
McCarville and Ulness will also tackle concerns and considerations for Somatic Cell Counts and Foot Health in robotic milking systems
March 21: Stimulating cow conversations: Providing an enriching environment for your herd
Presenters: Jennifer Van Os, Animal Welfare Specialist, Tina Kohlman, Regional Dairy Educator, & Aerica Bjurstrom, Regional Dairy Educator
Van Os is an Animal Welfare Specialist. During this webinar, learn that cattle have natural behaviors that may be constrained due to indoor or confined housing. Providing environmental enrichment allows the animals to explore their natural behaviors and allows them to experience a more positive affective state, allowing them to be able to better cope with challenges.
Kohlman and Bjurstrom plan to discuss animal transportation. Moving any animal can be stressful, but perhaps more so for newborn calves and market cows. Best management practices can help reduce stress and improve animal welfare for those animals which go on the long haul.
