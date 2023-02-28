A webinar series to provide the latest research-based dairy information to improve animal welfare, breeding and genetic selection, automation and modernization, and nutritional decisions for producers, dairy workers and managers, ag professionals, and educators.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison — Division of Extension’s Dairy Program will hold a webinar series on Tuesdays from 1 to 2:30 pm called Badger Dairy Insight. The program features local Extension Dairy Program Educators and UW Specialists presenting on current dairy topics. More information about Badger Dairy Insight and the Extension Dairy program please are available online at https://dairy.extension.wisc.edu

