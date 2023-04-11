USDA: Wisconsin farmland still drying out for the spring
This graphic produced by the Wisconsin office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows that the southern half of the state has received higher-than-usual temperatures while the northern third of the state has experienced lower-than-usual temperatures. On the right, the state has reported abundant moisture this year, with no section of the state reporting less than 0.1 inches of rainfall.

 Source: USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Wisconsin farmers have not yet begun to to plant, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the latest crop progress port, southern states like Texas and North Carolina are into the double digits percentages for planting.

