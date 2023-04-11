USDA: Wisconsin farmland still drying out for the spring

Wisconsin farmers have not yet begun to to plant, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to the latest crop progress port, southern states like Texas and North Carolina are into the double digits percentages for planting.
Wisconsin farmers, by contrast have planted 0% of their corn. That’s a byproduct of the the number of field work days available. According to the progress report, Wisconsin growers reported an average of one field work day available in the last week, whereas most of the week had conditions available for work southern states.
For example, Texas and North Carolina reported 6.2 and 5.3 days suitable for field work, respectively.
Growers looking at their fields in despair should relax. The report doesn’t yet include Wisconsin’s other sizeable cash crop — soybeans — yet in it’s tally. Next week’s report will include the first table for soybeans planted, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
It’s early for most of the rest of the nation, too, according to the report. The national average of plantings is 2%, which matches the average over the last five years.
Wisconsin planting usually kicks off in late April and early May, following the late-April final frost date reported in most almanacs.
The one cash crop where Wisconsin farmers are on the board is oats. The report indicates about 1% of all oats acres in Wisconsin have been planted, though none of them have yet emerged.
In accordance with local accounts, moisture has been abundant this spring in the state. The report indicates all Wisconsin farmland topsoil is rated either “adequate” or “surplus.” In a sign of improving weather ahead of the planting season, the percentage of land rated with “adequate” moisture went up while the percentage with “surplus” topsoil moisture decreased.
