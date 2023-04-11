The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced some details of its $75-million investment in conservation assistance for producers transitioning to organic production, according to an agency press release.
The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will dedicate financial and technical assistance to a new organic management standard and partner with new organic technical experts to increase staff capacity and expertise.
The initiative includes funds from the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The program is designed to help build new and better markets and income streams, strengthen local and regional food systems and increase affordable food supply. The project is also intended to boost climate-smart agriculture.
The conservation service has $70 million to assist producers with a new organic management standard under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
NRCS will help producers adopt the new organic management standard, which allows flexibility for producers to get the assistance and education they need such as attending workshops or requesting help from experts or mentors. It supports conservation practices required for organic certification and may provide foregone income reimbursement for reduced production during the transition period.
Higher payment rates and other options are available for underserved producers including socially disadvantaged, beginning, veteran, and limited resource farmers and ranchers.
Farmers, ranchers, forest landowners, and other producers beginning or in the process of transitioning to organic certification are eligible for funding.
NRCS will announce state-specific deadlines later this year, after which producers can apply through NRCS at their local USDA Service Center.
In addition to direct farmer aid, the conservation service will spend $5 million to partner with six organic technical experts through five-year agreements. The organic experts will develop regional networks and support NRCS staff who provide services to USDA customers.
These services include hosting hands-on organic training and fielding organic-related staff questions. One organic research position will support this network.
NRCS will post a Notice of Funding Opportunity on grants.gov this week, which outlines requirements for proposals from regional organizations and partners.
The conservation service investments are part of a multi-agency $300 million effort to support organic and transitioning producers. The project also includes farmer-to-farmer mentoring, direct support for crop insurance, and market development projects.
In addition to conservation service, the agriculture department’s Agricultural Marketing Service and Risk Management Agency are the primary agencies supporting organic transitions. All three agencies are closely collaborating on implementation.
Conservation service organic specialists will be closely connected with the marketing service Transition to Organic Partnership Program regional partners.
The conservation and marketing services also plan to coordinate data collection activities, to prevent transitioning farmers from having to submit duplicative information as much as possible.
Marketing service officials will also soon announce a funding for the creation of new and improved markets for domestically produced organic products and provide critical companion resources to existing and transitioning organic producers.
Anyone interested in the Transitional and Organic Grower Assistance program can speak with their crop insurance agent for more information.
Premium benefits for eligible policies will be automatically applied to the producer’s billing statement later this year.
The Farm Service Agency also maintains the Organic Certification Cost Share Program, designed to help producers obtain or renew their organic certification.
The risk management agency also administers federal crop insurance options, including Whole Farm Revenue Protection and Micro Farm, which may be good options for organic producers.
