USDA will conduct farm work survey starting in April

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct its biannual Agricultural Labor Survey in April.
The survey will collect information about hired labor from more than 300 Wisconsin farmers. NASS will publish the data May 24 in the Farm Labor report available on the NASS website at nass.usda.gov/Publications.
Survey recipients who do not respond by April 19 may be contacted by NASS to arrange an interview.
In the survey, NASS asks producers to answer a variety of questions about hired farm labor on their operations, including total number of hired farm workers, total hours worked, and total wages paid for the weeks of Jan. 8-14 and April 9-15, 2023.
“Agricultural labor data are critical for producers when hiring workers and estimating expenses,” said Greg Bussler, Wisconsin State Statistician, according to a USDA press release. “The data that farm operators provide
through NASS’s Agricultural Labor Survey also allow federal policymakers to base farm labor policies on accurate information.”
USDA and the U.S. Department of Labor use the survey data to estimate the demand for and availability of seasonal agricultural workers, establish minimum wage rates for agricultural workers and administer farm labor recruitment and placement service programs.
“By asking about two separate time periods each time we collect these data during the year, we are able to publish biannual data and capture seasonal variation,” Bussler said in the release. “This approach reduces the number of times we survey farms, while ensuring that accurate and timely data are available.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.