DARLINGTON, Wis.—U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wisconsin Rural Development State Director Julie Lassa joined representatives of Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), WHEDA, Cinnaire, United Migrant Opportunity Services (UMOS), The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and others at a grand opening Wednesday to celebrate completion of The Meadows Apartments.

“Affordable housing is vitally important to the quality of life for everyone in our state including agricultural workers and their families,” Lassa said. “As Lafayette County is one of Wisconsin’s leading agricultural counties there is a great need for this type of workforce housing. The partnership with Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program and Cinnaire Solutions will help address the need for affordable, quality housing to support agricultural workers and their families in the community. USDA Rural Development, under the Biden-Harris Administration, is proud to be part of this project.”

Load comments