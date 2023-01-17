Corn for grain production in Wisconsin for 2022 was estimated at 545 million bushels, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production 2022 Summary.

Current year production was up 1% from the previous year's 540 million bushels. Wisconsin's corn for grain yield was estimated at 180.0 bushels per acre. Area harvested for grain was estimated at 3.03 million acres, 30,000 acres above 2021.

