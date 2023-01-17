Corn for grain production in Wisconsin for 2022 was estimated at 545 million bushels, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production 2022 Summary.
Current year production was up 1% from the previous year's 540 million bushels. Wisconsin's corn for grain yield was estimated at 180.0 bushels per acre. Area harvested for grain was estimated at 3.03 million acres, 30,000 acres above 2021.
Corn planted for all purposes in 2022 was estimated at 3.95 million acres.
Corn for silage production was estimated at 19.8 million tons, up 5% from 2021. The silage yield estimate of 22.5 tons per acre was up 1.0 ton per acre from 2021. Producers harvested 880,000 acres of corn for silage, unchanged from 2021.
Soybean production was estimated at 116 million bushels in 2022. This was up 2% from last year's 114 million bushels. The Wisconsin soybean crop yielded 54.0 bushels per acre in 2022. The harvested acreage of 2.15 million was up 80,000 acres from 2021. Soybean planted acreage, at 2.16 million, was up 60,000 acres from 2021.
All hay production for the state was estimated at 2.99 million tons, down 15% from the 3.52 million tons produced in 2021. Producers averaged 2.72 tons per acre, down 0.14 tons per acre from 2021. All hay harvested acres were estimated at 1.10 million acres, down 130,000 acres from 2021.
Alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures for hay production was estimated at 2.48 million tons, down 15% from 2021.
Producers averaged 3.10 tons per acre, down 0.10 tons per acre from 2021. Harvested acres were down 110,000 from last year, to 800,000 acres. Wisconsin producers seeded 260,000 acres of alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures in 2022, down 13% from 2021.
Other hay production was estimated at 510,000 tons, down 16% from 2021. Producers averaged 1.70 tons per acre, down 0.20 tons from the 2021 yield. Harvested acres of other hay, at 300,000, were down 20,000 acres from 2021.
Potato production for 2022 was estimated at 27.9 million cwt, down 4% from 2021. Producers averaged 420 cwt per acre, down 2% from the 2021 yield.
Planted and harvested acres were estimated at 67,000 acres and 66,500 acres, respectively.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.