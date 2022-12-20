USDA: November milk production up in Wisconsin, U.S. in 2022

Milk production in Wisconsin during November 2022 totaled 2.58 billion pounds, up 1% from the previous November according to the latest USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service Milk Production report.
The average number of milk cows during November, at 1.27 million head, was unchanged from last month but down 6,000 from November 2021. Monthly production per cow averaged 2,030 pounds, up 35 pounds from last November.
Milk production in the 24 major States during November totaled 17.5 billion pounds, up 1.4 percent from November 2021. October revised production, at 18.0 billion pounds, was up 1.3 percent from October 2021. The October revision represented a decrease of 18 million pounds or 0.1 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate.
Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 1,956 pounds for November, 17 pounds more than November 2021.
The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.94 million head, 48,000 head more than November 2021, and 1,000 head more than October 2022.
Milk production in the United States during November totaled 18.3 billion pounds, up 1.3% from November 2021.
Production per cow in the United States averaged 1,937 pounds for November, 17 pounds above November 2021.
The number of milk cows on farms in the United States was 9.42 million head, 38,000 head more than November 2021, and 1,000 head more than October 2022.
