USDA: November milk production up in Wisconsin, U.S. in 2022

Milk production in Wisconsin during November 2022 totaled 2.58 billion pounds, up 1% from the previous November.

 Source: USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service

Milk production in Wisconsin during November 2022 totaled 2.58 billion pounds, up 1% from the previous November according to the latest USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service Milk Production report.

The average number of milk cows during November, at 1.27 million head, was unchanged from last month but down 6,000 from November 2021. Monthly production per cow averaged 2,030 pounds, up 35 pounds from last November.

