USDA extends Dairy Margin Coverage deadline to Jan. 31

This chart below shows 2023 Dairy Margin Coverage forecasted prices. For the first 8 months of 2023, the forecast shows margin/cwt less than the $9.50/cwt level of coverage. Comparing this with the 2023 forecast calculated 30 days prior, there were no months previously projected to exceed the $9.50/cwt margin level.

 Source: University of Wisconsin Extension-Dodge county

The USDA announced Dec. 8 the deadline date for the Dairy Margin Coverage program has been extended to Jan. 31.

Margin coverage is a voluntary risk management program available to dairy producers. This program helps producers manage risks associated with changing milk and feed prices. This margin protection program utilizes the All-Milk price less a ration cost to produce 100 pounds of milk.

