USDA extends Dairy Margin Coverage deadline to Jan. 31

This chart below shows 2023 Dairy Margin Coverage forecasted prices. For the first 8 months of 2023, the forecast shows margin/cwt less than the $9.50/cwt level of coverage. Comparing this with the 2023 forecast calculated 30 days prior, there were no months previously projected to exceed the $9.50/cwt margin level.
The USDA announced Dec. 8 the deadline date for the Dairy Margin Coverage program has been extended to Jan. 31.
Margin coverage is a voluntary risk management program available to dairy producers. This program helps producers manage risks associated with changing milk and feed prices. This margin protection program utilizes the All-Milk price less a ration cost to produce 100 pounds of milk.
Dairy Margin Coverage ensures a producer has selected a margin amount, thus providing both milk price and feed price risk management.
Market Fluctuations
At the time of the January 31, 2023, deadline extension announcement, many of the dairy headlines were recounting the recent decline in Class III milk prices.
They were coming off a high of approximately $20.93/cwt down to the low $19.80’s/cwt, just over $1.10/cwt change in less than 15 days. With no crystal ball in sight and $1+/cwt changes in Class III prices occurring within each month of the previous six months, having an effective and easy-to-utilize risk management option may be welcomed by dairy producers.
Margin coverage allows dairy producers to select a margin per cwt coverage level at the time of enrollment, with no additional selections or adjustments made during the coverage period.
USDA reports that margin payments have been made for August and September at $0.15/cwt for the $9.50 margin coverage level.
2023 Forecast Update
An early December 2022 forecast for 2023 projects an All Milk Price yearly average of $22.70/cwt resulting in an average margin for the year of $8.87/cwt.
In addition to DMC, risk management tools such as Dairy Revenue Protection (DRP) and Livestock Gross Margin for Dairy (LGM-Dairy) are available. Participation in DMC does not affect eligibility to use these additional risk management products. For more information and to enroll in DRP or LGM-Dairy, contact your local crop insurance agent.
More information about dairy margins is available at the FSA office.
They will be able to assist with signup as well and answer specific questions about Supplemental DMC enrollment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.