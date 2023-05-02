USDA: Cash crop plantings trail five-year-average

Wisconsin farmers remain in neutral as temperatures remain low and precipitation continues to fall on fields.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Crop Progress report issued Monday, only about 2% of corn and 3% of soybeans have been planted so far this year. Corn and soybeans represent the dominant cash crops in the state.
While corn acre plantings have jumped somewhat — the total this week is double last week's — it trails the five-year average, which shows about 11 percent of fields planted this time, according to the report.
Wisconsin corn planting percentages remain in the low single digits even as other northern states — notably Iowa and Illinois — have begun to plant in earnest. Iowa growers reported a 19% percent jump in corn acreage planted over the last week, from 10% the previous week to 29%. Illinois growers posted an even bigger jump, from 18% the week ending April 23 to 40% the week ending April 30.
Still, Wisconsin corn growers aren't alone. Other far northerly states like Michigan (2%), Minnesota(5%) and the North and South Dakota (0 and 1%, respectively) reported single digit percentage planting totals, as did Colorado (6%), according to the report.
Some Wisconsin soybean growers have begun to plant. About 3% of soybean acres were planted last week, according to the report. That figure also trails the five-year average (5%), though not by as much as corn. The total also represents the first time since the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service began tracking the 2023 crop in early April that a measurable soybean acreage was reported, according to the report.
Wisconsin oat producers have planted more of their acres than corn or soybeans, according to the report. While 22 percent of oat acres have been planted, only about 5% have so far emerged.
Even as wet and cold conditions thwart early plantings in some parts of the state, producers are reporting weather more favorable for planting. The number of days suitable for field work continued to increase, from 1.9 for the week ending April 23 to 2.6 for the week ending April 30.
The majority of Wisconsin topsoil acreage has adequate moisture — 65% — with only about half as much (34%) reporting surplus moisture and 1% listed as short.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.