LAKE MILLS — Two Lakeside Lutheran students will work with an unexpected partner — a mule named Willard — to bring comfort throughout the state.

Natalie Clark recently received a $500 Start-Up SAE grant from the Wisconsin FFA foundation to share her faith and comfort with Willard, her therapy mule. Natalie originally intended to use a miniature horse for the purpose after finding out that her project partner Elana Litherland and her dog, Buddy, had visited a local nursing home.

