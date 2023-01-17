LAKE MILLS — Two Lakeside Lutheran students will work with an unexpected partner — a mule named Willard — to bring comfort throughout the state.
Natalie Clark recently received a $500 Start-Up SAE grant from the Wisconsin FFA foundation to share her faith and comfort with Willard, her therapy mule. Natalie originally intended to use a miniature horse for the purpose after finding out that her project partner Elana Litherland and her dog, Buddy, had visited a local nursing home.
Elana originally trained Buddy in obedience and showed him at the Dodge County Fair.
“I had been really enjoying bringing my animals to places through FFA,” Natalie said. “Sharing the joy they gave me made me feel fulfilled. I talked to my best friend Elana to see if she thought it was a good idea, and I found out she had already been to a nursing home with her dog.”
The two girls decided to turn the idea of using a miniature horse for therapy into an FFA project. However, as they were researching the associated costs, Natalie realized it wouldn’t be cheap.
“I found out this would not be an inexpensive investment,” she said.
That’s when Jeff Meske, Lakeside’s FFA advisor and Agriscience & Technology teacher, suggested applying for the Wisconsin FFA SAE grant.
“Natalie is a young woman with definite goals to work hard,” Meske said. “Natalie is never reluctant to try something new. Elana’s practical knowledge in working with a variety of animals is second to none. She understands why things are done for the herd health of her goats and family dogs.”
Natalie’s parents, Dustin and Ruth Clark, helped make the project a reality.
During the application process, “my mom found a miniature horse on Facebook. My dad and I drove to Door County to pick her up, and it turned out she had a miniature mule friend who also needed a home,” Natalie said. “After getting to know them both, I realized that Willard, the mule, had a better personality and is currently more prepared for therapy work.”
The SAE involves using therapy animals after the grantee takes online certification classes; the award was granted by Mr. and Mrs. Paul & Kirsten Gross.
“Willard and I are so excited,” Natalie said.
The girls will work together to host monthly meetings that focus on training the animals and getting their certifications. Once they accomplish that, they will visit nursing homes, VFWs, churches, and hospitals.
“During visits, people can chat with us while petting our animals,” Natalie said.
They also plan to create an Instagram account where people can see updates about the pets and possibly donate to help support them because once the grant is used, the girls will be using their own money to fund the rest of the project.
Natalie hopes Willard is the start of something bigger.
“I hope this project will continue long after Elana and I graduate, and I pray that it will be blessed,” she said.
