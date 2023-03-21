As birds return and trees and shrubs bloom, farmers are in the process of evaluating planting conditions on local acres.
A few local farmers interviewed Monday said they like what they see so far.
Moisture has reached sufficient levels, meaning local planting should be off to a good start. More than the simple fact of precipitation is the combination of above-freezing temperatures combined with ample snowfall. While that could make for muddy conditions on local playgrounds and parks, that makes for ideal absorption for local fields, said Tony Peirick with the Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil and Healthy Water.
“The moisture levels look really favorable this year,” he said. “March was really wet. It goes in the ground a lot better as snow than it does as rain.”
Planting season won’t begin in earnest for corn and soybeans until the last week of April or the first week of May, roughly coinciding with the last frost date for the region.
However, some planting can begin earlier, Peirick said.
“Small grains, like oats and alfalfa,” he said. “Those can go in as soon as the ground dries out. Next week we could be planting.”
Alfalfa has a big reach, because it serves as food for dairy cows and the state’s almost 1.3 million dairy cows.
Whether or not planters and even some plows will start to roll through local fields depends in large part on whether or not ground dries out enough to be effectively worked.
At the same time, misfortunes elsewhere could mean good news for local farmers. Reports from South America indicate this year’s harvest and planting could be less than usual, which drives down global supply, which in turn drives up local prices. That’s similar to the momentary food crisis ignited by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which supplies wheat to numerous developing countries in the Middle East and Africa.
Russia and Ukraine eventually reached an agreement to allow grain shipments via Black Sea ports which eased the crisis, but farmers in Ukraine weren’t able to get as many acres planted because of ongoing fighting, which isn’t likely to improve unless a peace agreement is reached.
Crop prices in March were reasonable, Peirick said. Local producers can contract corn crops in the $6 per bushel range. Soybeans were harder to peg, but Peirick says he’s seen a range of between $10 and $12 per bushel.
“We have favorable prices this year,” he said. “It’s going to be interesting.”
The best news for producers is that while diesel fuel has moved down somewhat, meaning fewer expenditures, fertilizer costs have decreased from record highs in 2022.
According to the March 9 edition of the biweekly USDA’s Production Cost Report for Illinois, farm diesel at less than 1,000 gallons was averaged at $3.61 per gallon.
Anhydrous ammonia fertilizer costs were $1,165 per ton, down from $1,575 per ton this time last year.. Urea 46-0-0 was $670 per ton, down from $891.67 in 2022. Liquid nitrogen 28-0-0 was $550.89 per ton, down from $584.25 in March 2022. DAP and MAP were $825 and $817.50 per ton respectively, down from $862.78 and $895 in March 2022.
The decrease has also softened commodity prices on the national markets, said Kyle Zweig, who farms Zweig’s Maple Acres in Ixonia.
Like Peirick, Zweig uses the no-till method of farming, which has a better track record for things like water infiltration and retention, both keys to ensuring crops grow well. Those features are on display on Zweig’s farm, assisted by a moderate spring.
“When you get to the extremes, everybody suffers,” Zweig said. “So far our no-till acres, or all our acres, have handled the water remarkably well.”
