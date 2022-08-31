MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Land and Water Resource Management has released the 2021 Wisconsin Report on Soil and Water Conservation, which demonstrates the extensive state and local efforts to protect Wisconsin’s soil and water resources.

According to DATCP’s analysis, Wisconsin harnessed nearly $80 million in state, federal, and other funds in 2021 to advance and support conservation efforts such as cover crops, managed grazing, groundwater monitoring, farmland preservation, and farmer-led initiatives. To assess and address needs, local conservation staff completed more than 7,500 site visits, including visits to determine compliance with state standards and farmland preservation eligibility. Counties also reported more than 7,200 nutrient management plans covering over 3.23 million acres, which helps ensure that nutrients go into farmers' crops instead of local soil and water sources.

