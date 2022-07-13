Wisconsin had 5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 10, according to the United State Department of Agricultural’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Parts of southern Wisconsin received heavy rains early in the week, but the state remains dry overall. Farmers continued to harvest their second cutting of hay.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 4% very short, 22% short, 73% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 6% very short, 19% short, 73% adequate and 2% surplus.
Corn condition was 76% good to excellent statewide, even with last week.
Soybeans blooming or beyond were at 29%, one week behind last year and two days behind the 5-year average.
Soybean condition was 78% good to excellent, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Oats headed or beyond were at 79%, 13 days behind last year and three days behind the average. Oats coloring was at 34%, five days behind last year. Oat condition was 84% good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Potato condition was 94% good to excellent, up 3 percentage points from last week.
Winter wheat coloring was at 79%t, nine days behind last year but one day ahead of the average. Winter wheat condition was rated 85% good to excellent statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
The second cutting of alfalfa was reported at 66% complete, five days ahead of the average. All hay condition was reported 81% good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 75% good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from last week
