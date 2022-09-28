“I smell your bread a burnin’. Turn your damper down. If you ain’t got a damper, good gal, turn your bread around.”
— Jimmy Rodgers, “Mule Skinner Blues”
Jimmy Rodgers must have had memories of homemade bread when he sang “Mule Skinner Blues.” Other song writers, too, referred to the aroma of fresh bakery when they sang songs reminiscent about home.
No aroma can match that of homemade bread. I remember a time when real estate agents even told their clients, “If you want to make a good impression have bread baking when I bring people to your home.” I tried that when we sold our house back in 1973 to buy a farm. It worked!
Stores, too, learned if they have an in-store bakery they will lure customers to buy just by the aroma.
What nostalgic conversation does not include memories of walking into a house on a cold winter evening greeted by the aroma of fresh bread just out of the oven. Remember the days you came home from school hungry? As you got closer to the house a home-baked aroma poured through the screens of the kitchen window, luring you to the house to try some of Mom’s fresh bakery.
My Mom was known for her homemade bread and she even placed first at both county and state fairs with it. She received an additional cash bonus from both a yeast company and a flour company if she would share her recipe. Of course, she didn’t have a written recipe so for weeks she baked bread and carefully monitored what she put into it until she finally had the recipe figured out.
Dick’s mom was the same. But her specialty was sweet rolls that we affectionately knew as “schnechs.” She didn’t have a written recipe either. She tried to teach me how to make them, but somehow mine never tasted quite like hers.
Now that I’m that grandma I’m sharing the baking experience with my grandkids and even some of their friends. They always seem to want to bake, but I have to remind them if they don’t plan to stay at least 3 hours we should not start. They love the kneading which takes about 10 minutes, but they forget how long it takes to get the dough ready to knead and then how long it takes for it to rise; punch down; rise again; punch down and form loaves. Rise again and finally bake.
No matter how busy our lives may be, I continue to slap, pat and smooth the yielding bread dough. As I had to mold and discipline my family when they were little, I’ve continued to mold and discipline bread dough with the tender and firm pressure of busy hands.
