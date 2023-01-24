Rural Ramblings
Buy Now

Gloria Hafemeister

Tourism is big in Wisconsin. It’s almost as big as farming as far as the state’s economy goes.

But why is it so popular? Sure, there are water parks that attract people to the Dells and there are lots of lakes and trees up north. But tourists traveling to these destinations also enjoy the countryside in Wisconsin where they like to see the lush pastures and cattle grazing on a hillside with little red barns scattered everywhere.

Load comments