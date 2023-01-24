Rural Ramblings

Tourism is big in Wisconsin. It’s almost as big as farming as far as the state’s economy goes.
But why is it so popular? Sure, there are water parks that attract people to the Dells and there are lots of lakes and trees up north. But tourists traveling to these destinations also enjoy the countryside in Wisconsin where they like to see the lush pastures and cattle grazing on a hillside with little red barns scattered everywhere.
When they head north in summer to do a little fishing they observe our calves popping their heads out of individual calf hutches and we hear comments, “must be great to be a farmer — look at all the contented animals.”
Then in winter those same city cousins drive north for a winter weekend snowmobiling and the picture looks different to them. Heifers are now walking around on snow covered barnyards and calves peeking from their hutches can be seen breathing in the crisp cold air. Now the comments are, “Dumb farmer—poor animals.”
“Animal rights” seems to be the subject and in some cases, there may be just cause for the protests, but too many times the decision to stir a protest is based on feelings, not fact.
Not all farmers, for instance, believe in the use of calf hutches. The reasons vary. Some feel they are too cold. Others would not want to shovel a path to the hutches to care for the animals in the winter so the decision to use a different type of housing is for the farmer’s comfort, not the calves’.
On our farm, we spent a great deal of time consulting with experts in the extension offices, veterinarians and farmers who have tried various methods to raise their animals. We’re interested in the well-being of our animals. Besides truly liking animals we have a lot of money tied up in breeding to get each animal and they are our future hopes for a productive herd.
Quite a few years ago we chose calf hutches because they fit our needs best. Then we built a calf barn that allowed us to place those hutches under a roof. Either way is good for the animals because the building is cold so germs won’t grow, yet it allows for plenty of air movement in summer so the calves won’t get too warm. They are still separated until they are big enough to socialize, just as we separate babies in a hospital and don’t put the new-borns all in one group bed in the nursery.
When we were farming we always invited anyone who questioned the well-being of our animals to visit our farm and see the strong, healthy lungs of these calves and the heavy coat of fur that nature has lovingly provided before the alarm of “cruelty” is sounded.
Many problems can be better solved if people talk on the same side of the fence instead of shouting across a barrier.
