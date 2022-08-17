Older people and kids are always fun. By older people, I don’t mean my age – I mean even older than that!
I now have the privilege of knowing two spunky people who are past the age of 100. The first guy dances every week and is a quick wit when I visit with him. He’s a military vet and proud of it.
Now I had the opportunity at State Fair to meet a 101-year-old woman who came down to State Fair to get her family’s century farm award.
She laughed and joked around with her family during the program and later I had an opportunity to visit with her. She was full of stories and details and I found out that, like me, she learned farming the hard way when she married into as farming family.
She was born and raised in Texas and was brought up on her grandparents’ farm but their farm in the first half of the 20th century was nothing like Wisconsin farms.
She met and married her husband when he was stationed in Texas in the military. After WWII ended he brought her back to his family’s farm in Wisconsin. In their early years of marriage, she lived with her in-laws and they tried to teach her jobs on the farm.
She relates that she was asked one afternoon to “grab a fork and go out to the potato field and get enough potatoes for supper.”
She says, “I went to the drawer in the kitchen and got a dinner fork and started digging around in the field but I couldn’t find anything. I had no idea there were bigger forks in the barn to use in the ground. I never saw a fork like that in Texas.”
