It’s such fun watching Ethan learn some of the jobs around the farm. He’s always tagging along with Dick and David, watching their every move and then jumping in to help.
David is sensible enough to let him try some jobs that he may be a little young for but how else should he learn the job. So he doesn’t do it quite as well as Dad or Grandpa may have done. Next time will be better and eventually he’ll perfect the job.
I’m reminded of a story I read once that taught me a lot about teaching kids responsible jobs on the farm.
Dad: “Fix the fence, clean out the barn, gas up the vehicles and run to town to get 10 bags of feed.”
Son: “What are you going to do?”
Dad: “I’m going to go over the books and figure out how much we’ll need for this year’s seed and fertilizer and then go to the banker.”
Son: “I’d like to get involved in that.”
Dad: “That’s okay son. I’ll handle the financial end of this deal. You’re not ready yet.”
Son: “But Dad, I’m 55”
We all need to feel important, to find meaning in what we do, to experience success and maybe some failures and then grow to more responsibilities.
The “learn by doing” method works very well on the farm. David learned a lot of things at a very young age. Many of them he learned quickly when Dick found himself flat on his back for months before finally having back surgery. Without young David’s help that winter our farm could not have survived.
Sure we could hire some help to do the physical things that David was too young to do safely but David was there to see to it things got done.
Allowing Ethan to do some of the farm chores (as long as it is safe to do so) gives him a sense of responsibility and helps him learn the various jobs. It also instills in him a sense of pride in the family farm and lets him know that he is a part of its success.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.