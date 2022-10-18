It wouldn’t be right if I didn’t mention during National 4-H week, something about 4-H in my life.
My mother was in 4-H way back when and when my sister and I were old enough to join 4-H she encouraged us to join as well.
As I remember our 4-H days I realize she must have devoted most of her free time driving my sister and I to 4-H activities. I especially remember the 4-H mother-daughter cooking picnics when we 4-H members prepared the foods we learned to make during the winter months and served our mothers at the special event.
My friend and I often laughed about our experience at one of our early cooking classes at my house when we were just 10 years old. We were making muffins and poured the hot shortening into Mom’s plastic measuring spoon, only to see the spoon shrivel into a weird shape and fall away. We were afraid Mom would be upset but when she and the 4-H general leader saw it, they were laughing too hard to scold.
I also remember the friendships we made with kids from other communities through county events like the Junior Leaders Association, demonstration and speaking contests, county 4-H band and music festivals.
Sometimes I think 4-H members didn’t really know what these experiences mean and how beneficial they were until they had a family of their own.
When Dick and I bought a farm in a new community in Dodge County I was very homesick. Our children were just toddlers and I didn’t know anyone in the county. I missed the family and friends we had left behind and wanted to make new friends but didn’t know how. That’s when I called the local UW-Extension office and asked them if there was a 4-H club in my area that might need help.
I called the general leader and soon found myself leading the boys cooking class. Later, as I developed my career as a freelance reporter and photographer, I switched to the photography project.
Through my experience I met so many nice families in our county and started to feel at home in the area so far away from where I grew up.
Soon our own three children joined 4-H and I became a typical 4-H mother, rushing to help get projects done the night before the fair and eating cheese scones every day for two weeks straight when our daughter was practicing to compete in an upcoming dairy cooking contest.
I know 4-H influenced my life in a lot more ways. We learned how to conduct an orderly meeting, how to plan activities and how to start and complete projects. And record keeping, while not real popular at the time, turned out to be very helpful in later years running a farm and a business.
Through my own 4-H years and our children’s 4-H years, the thing that has stood out is how it brings families together. When a youngster joins 4-H, it is the whole family who is really joining.
I see this all the time in my news reporting. I often meet 4-H members at fairs and other events and continue to be amazed at the dedication parents have to 4-H. I see families arranging their vacation time to coincide with 4-H events and fairs.
I see families working side-by-side preparing animals for the show. I see a lot of love and respect in these families and I see older children willingly share what they know with the younger kids.
