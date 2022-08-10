Since we officially retired from farming (although we’re still at the farm almost every day) we are living among people who did not grow up with farming. That provides a real opportunity to share stories about how real farmers work and live.

For instance, when my neighbors are disappointed that their golf day has been rained out I tell them I’m happy it’s raining – even if the wash on my line got wet. We needed the rain to give the corn a boost.

