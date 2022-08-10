Since we officially retired from farming (although we’re still at the farm almost every day) we are living among people who did not grow up with farming. That provides a real opportunity to share stories about how real farmers work and live.
For instance, when my neighbors are disappointed that their golf day has been rained out I tell them I’m happy it’s raining – even if the wash on my line got wet. We needed the rain to give the corn a boost.
My neighbors watch the baseball or football games and understand all of the hand signals by the referees. I don’t but I do understand all of Dick’s signals when he’s trying to tell me what to do with the tractor.
I also share other things about farmers that they may not know:
…manure is fertilizer, not a waste product. It’s also slippery when wet!
…when a farmer goes to town to buy boots they are not Gucci’s. They are rubber boots that fit over his work shoes.
…The aroma of fresh cut hay is better than the fragrance of the most expensive perfume.
…In our house I make casseroles often because they can be served half-hour early or two hours late. I never know when he’ll come home from the farm.
…Farm women need to have their own screw driver, pliers and roll of duct tape and keep them hid from hubby.
…When a farmer plans a weekend away he must calculate how many bushels of corn or how many hundred-weight of milk it will cost and whether there will be anything left from the milk check so he can go.
…The farm car is always dusty or muddy.
…A farmer’s idea of eating out is asking the kids to bring him a sandwich in the tractor.
…A farmer’s idea of family planning is scheduling delivery of a baby around planting and harvest season. (not so he’ll have time to take her to the hospital but so she’ll be back from the hospital in time to drive tractor)
