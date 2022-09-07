It was always fun playing outside with little ones. A two year old can be amused with such simple things such as chasing butterflies from one coneflower to another, then switching his chase to following a leaf blowing in the wind.
When he comes across a dandelion the chase is over and he picks a bunch for me.
We go for a walk, and he’s fascinated with the slow moving caterpillars that make their way across the road.
When we come back it’s time for laundry. He loves to help hang wash on the clothesline.
He enjoys handing me sock after sock and then watching Grandpa’s work pants flopping around in the wind.
While we performed this ritual under the warm sun and the bright blue sky I thought about how much better this was than putting the clothes in the dryer. He’d miss the opportunity to help Grandma with her work.
He felt good about helping and was eager to tell Mom later that he had helped Grandma.
Maybe more people should go back to hanging clothes on the line. They’d not only save on their electric bill, but they’d find a new way to entertain the little ones.
I’m glad my grandson and I have discovered, together, the sun, the wind, flowers and butterflies and the clothesline.
Our grandsons are now growing too fast and they no longer care about these things but they’ve provided lots of memories for me and as I hang wash on the line I think about them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.