We enjoy going to Fox Lake American Legion Hall on Friday nights to enjoy our favorite polka music and visit with friends. It has become a regular ritual for us and we refer to it as “date night.”
Of course, since polka music is the venue as you might expect, many of the people who go there are a little older. (Although our kids and grandkids come occasionally and enjoy it).
One of the regular parts of these dances is the tradition of singing “God Bless America” at the end of the evening. If a band doesn’t know how to play this song they will likely not be hired back.
It’s a proud tradition for those attending because many of them have served in the military, protecting the country they love. One or two are World War II veterans and many are Korea or Vietnam veterans. Everyone knows the words to this song and they sing out loud and clear, circling around and sometimes even repeating the verse a second time.
This is the song many people wish was our national anthem — if only because Irving Berlin’s tune is easier to sing than “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
I did a little research and found that the song was first introduced by then popular singer Kate Smith who sang it on the Armistice Day broadcast in 1938. Coming on the eve of World War II the song seemed like a national prayer for deliverance in a dark moment.
Actually it was a rewritten version of a song Berlin had written in 1918, for the previous war, but it was never published.
Since that Armistice Day performance, “God Bless America” has been popular in good times and bad. Presidents since Ronald Reagan have invariably ended their speeches with, “God Bless America.”
“God Bless America” plaques and décor is very popular everywhere it seems.
Last winter one of my craft projects was making yard décor which I put out to sell at my spring rummage sale. I made about six wooden pieces and sold four of them almost immediately. They were red white and blue and said “God Bless America.” The ones I have left are a fall theme with leaves and geese. Dick suggested I should have made all of them with a patriotic theme and they would likely all be gone.
