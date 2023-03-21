I guess I must be getting older because I think a lot about changes.
I’ve heard the words “new and improved” all my life but only recently have I begun to question whether that’s always true.
I guess I must be getting older because I think a lot about changes.
I’ve heard the words “new and improved” all my life but only recently have I begun to question whether that’s always true.
Just because something is new or different does not mean it’s better. As they say, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
There are always new recipes, for instance, but just because they are new doesn’t mean they are better than Grandma’s old basic recipes.
Consider chocolate chip cookies. I still haven’t found a better recipe than the one that’s been on the chocolate chip bag for years. Maybe Mom’s chocolate chip cookies were better because she’d never consider substituting the ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter’ for the real butter called for in the recipe.
And how about pie crusts? Mom’s pie crust was never tough and it didn’t crumble, either. It was tasty and flakey every time. Maybe it’s because she used home-rendered lard, not “new and improved” vegetable shortening.
And even some natural things seem to be in question these days. Listening to the “experts” we get the impression that drinking raw milk as it comes from our cows is right up there with sky diving and working in a coal mine when it comes to danger.
And someone must have tampered with the chickens, too, in their effort to get “new and improved” eggs. Why else would we now be told we can’t consume raw cookie dough because the dough has uncooked eggs in it and they might kill us. Eggs must have been okay when I was a child because I ate plenty of raw dough. It’s what made cookie-baking fun!
There are other things, too, that have been spoiled by someone who wanted to improve them. Aspirin, for instance. We used to keep one bottle of aspirin in the cabinet just in case someone had a head ache. Now our medicine cabinet is full of specialty products. These “new and improved” versions of aspirin are specifically developed for migraine, flu, sinus headache, tension headache or stress. Most people need to keep a bottle of the “stress” tablets on hand because by the time we locate the proper bottle to match our particular kind of headache, read the very fine print with a magnifying glass, and then get the child-proof cap off the bottle we likely need a double dose of the pain killer.
If the bottle says “easier on the stomach” than aspirin, I know it won’t do a thing for my pain. If it says “new and improved” I leave it on the shelf. All I want is old, unimproved, completely unchanged aspirin.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.